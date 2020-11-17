Ruth H. Hutton
October 17, 1932 - November 14, 2020
Ruth H. Hutton, age 88, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born on October 17, 1932, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Beverly Grant and Mary Dunn Hardwick. Ruth was employed at Sullins College for 23 years and retired from Virginia State Health after 20 years. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church until her health issues in recent years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hutton; brother, Samuel Hardwick; sister, Beverly Ann Harr; and nephews, Lee Harwell, Greg Faust and Todd Meredith.
She is survived by her son, Ron Hutton and wife, JoAlisa; daughter, Tamara Stafford and husband, Greg; granddaughter, Madison Mumpower; grandsons, Matthew Mumpower and wife, Michelle and Tanner Hutton; great-granddaughter, Olivia Lynn Mumpower; sister, Peggy Faust; niece, Sandy Meredith; and nephews, Baron Faust, David Harwell and wife, Rosie.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Walter Cross officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 320 Carter St, Bristol, VA 24201, or to a charity of your choice
.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.