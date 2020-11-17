David Willis Kiser
July 8, 1962 - November 14, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
David Willis Kiser, age 58, a lifelong resident of Abingdon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
David graduated from King University with a degree in Counseling and devoted his life to Jail and Prison Ministry, where he pursued his passion of leading others to Jesus Christ. David was a faithful member of Woodland Hills Christian Church, having served as a Deacon and a member of several ministry teams. In his spare time, David enjoyed bicycle riding, boating, traveling, and spending time with his sweetheart of 32 years.
In addition to his wife, Debra, David is survived by his two sons, Cody and wife, Katlin, of Bristol, Virginia, and Cory of Durham of North Carolina; his parents, Willis and Georgia; two brothers, Ricky, and Roger and wife, Susan; one sister, Denise Arden and husband, David; and two grandchildren, Noah, and Addie.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, with Pastor Paul Viers officiating. Those wishing to view the service via internet may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream
15 minutes prior to the service.
Interment will follow the funeral service at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, where Cody, Cory, and Roger Kiser, Joey Arden, Jeff Davenport, and Donnie Cole will serve as casket bearers. Honorary bearers will be Ricky Kiser, and David Arden.
Due to new Covid-19 guidelines, services are limited to a maximum of 25 persons at a time. As always, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
