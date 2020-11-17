Joshua Gordon Barker
May 20, 1985 - November 10, 2020
Joshua Gordon Barker, age 35, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1985, in Bristol, Tenn., a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Tonya Turner Barker.
Survivors include his father, Garnett Barker, Jr.; brother, Brandon Barker and fiancée, Emma McCracken; paternal grandfather, Garnett Barker Sr.; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastern Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.