My sincere prayers for the Rowell family. May the peace of God comfort you during this time and forever more. Some of my fondest memories...and it seems just like yesterday....are of our time in Little League....Austin and my son, Jordan played on the same team....and I remember making a little Weekly Newsletter with Game Highlights.....I always called Austin....”Rocketman” due to his speed and agility...getting around those bases. He’s in the mighty Hands of God now. And I know he is in perfect peace as he sees his God face to face for eternity.

Kathy Ortega Friend November 11, 2020