Robert Preston "Pres" Roark
June 24, 1933 - November 15, 2020
Robert Preston "Pres" Roark, 87, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va.
He was born on June 24, 1933, a son of the late Roy and Rosa Roark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Prater Roark; three sisters and four brothers.
He was a life long resident of Washington County, Va. and retired from Raytheon Corporation and later worked as a security guard at Johnston Memorial Hospital where he retired in 2007. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a member of Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church in Damascus, Va.
He is survived by three sons, Robert Roark and his wife, Patricia, of Damascus, Va., Mike Roark and his wife, Amy, of Damascus, Va., and Kenny Roark and his wife, Trina, of Fredericksburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, Amelia "Millie" Early and her husband, Grayson, Robert "Robbie" Roark, III, Jeff Roark, Nikki Martin and her husband, Jason, Lily Roark, Lee Roark and his wife, Carrie, and Christy Roark; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Doss, Thomas Roark, Ethan Roark, Athena Kelly, Theo Kelly, Joey Roark, and Adam Roark; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va., with the Rev. Dennis Poe and Pastor Ada Prue Oxendine officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Due to recent Covid-19 guidelines, services are limited to a maximum of 25 persons at a time and as always, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mr. Roark and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236,(276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 N Shady Ave.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.