Worley M. Rose
Worley Moore Rose, 86, widower of Mary Janice (Dotson) Rose of Spottswood, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Havenwood in Lexington, Virginia.
Mr. Rose was born in Dickenson County, Virginia, on August 31, 1934, a son of the late Kit Carson and Easter Maude (Worley) Rose.
Worley was a member and deacon of the Marlbrook Baptist Church. He was Maintenance Director for Smith's Transfer and later retired from Houff Transfer.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Derl Rose; and three sisters, Clinas Fletcher, Lois Smith, and Janice Eddins.
Surviving are two daughters, Pam Barker (Danny) of Spottswood, and Janet Rose of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Abigail Sorrells (Adam) of Fairfield, Jason Baker (Lindsay) of Spottswood, and Bailey, Benjamin, and Bryce Campbell of Lynchburg; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Ella Sorrells, Olivia and Adeline Barker; three sisters, Kaye Tate (Hal), Dottie Garrett, and Berneda Rose, all of Lebanon, Virginia; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Dorothy Humphries.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Old Providence ARP Church Cemetery, 1005 Spottswood Road, Spottswood, Virginia, by Pastors John Tilly and Fred Salmons. Active pallbearers will be Danny Barker, Jason Barker, Adam Sorrells, Ben and Bryce Campbell, and Mark Walton.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to Dr. Justin Mutter at UVA JABA in Charlottesville, Virginia, and to Havenwood in Lexington, Virginia.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.