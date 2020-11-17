Raymond Eugene Warden
September 11, 1922 - November 13, 2020
Raymond Eugene Warden, 98, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Cambridge House in Bristol, Tenn.
He was born on September 11, 1922, in Warden, W.Va., a son of the late Raymond A. Warden and Lorine Crickmer Warden. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Anne Warden; granddaughter, Kristy Warden; brother, William Warden; and sister, Mildred Bailey.
Gene was a self-made businessman and along with his wife owned Crab Orchard Drive-In Theatre in Beckley, W.Va. for 32 years. He loved playing cards and croquet.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald Warden and wife, Patricia, Danny Warden and wife, Ellen, and Larry Warden and wife, Leslie; grandchildren, Jimmy, Gary, Angela, Terry, and Andy; sister, Margaret Diggs; brother, Jimmy Warden; several nieces and nephews; and special neighbors, The Pritchards, The Rameys, The Hagys and The Stills.
The family will hold a private graveside service.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. Warden and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.