Patrick "Pat" Edward Perkins
January 16, 1958 - November 15, 2020
Patrick "Pat" Edward Perkins, age 62, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Ballad Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Perkins; father, Gordon Perkins Sr.; and stepmother, Sharon Perkins.
Pat was a hardworking man that loved his family. He was generous with his time in helping others and was a friend to many. Pat worked for the Barker family for many years and loved them dearly. They treated him like family throughout the years and especially during his illness. Pat will be greatly missed but never forgotten by those that are left behind to cherish his memories.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, who was also his best friend and soulmate, Carol Perkins. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Jamie) Surber; grandchildren, Grayson and Cade Surber; sister, Darlene Perkins and her partner, Ken; brother, Gordon Perkins Jr.; and a host of extended family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Pallbearers will be Abram Forrest Barker, IV, Jamie Surber, Brian Stevens, Lee Murdock, and Olin Mumpower. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Those wishing to attend will meet at the cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Perkins and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.