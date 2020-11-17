Melissa "Missy" Boothe
August 23, 1979 - November 15, 2020
WYTHEVILLE, Va.
Melissa "Missy" Boothe, 41, passed away on November 15, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery, in Blacksburg, Va.
She was born on August 23, 1979, in Richlands, Virginia, to Harold and Debra Kennedy. She married the love of her life, Sam Boothe, on October 14, 1995, who survives.
in addition to her husband, she is also survived by her three sons, Kenny, Christopher, and Dylan Boothe; her daughter, Ally Boothe; her daughter-in-law, Lauren Boothe; her future children-in-law, Autumn Guthrie and Connor Fowler; her dogs, Bo and Storm; her parents, Harold and Debra Kennedy; and her brother, Brad Kennedy.
Early in her life, she was a stay at home mom for her children. She went on to become a licensed massage therapist afterwards. She went back to school to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse at the age of 38, and became a licensed practical nurse, graduating from New River Community College in August of 2019. Missy's goal in life was always to help people, and she was able to fulfill that dream in her profession.
Missy loved to cook, exercise, and was an avid animal lover, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. Her children were more important to her than anything in the world, and her life revolved around making them happy. She rarely spent any free time without her husband, kids, or dogs. Her smile and laugh would light up the room, and her kindness was infectious to those around her.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Kenny Rich officiating. Interment will follow at South Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Everyone is asked to observe the covid-19 guidelines with mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wythe County Humane Society in memory of Missy Boothe, P.O. Box 362, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Boothe family.
