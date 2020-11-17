Rebecca Fuller
August 31, 1945 - November 15, 2020
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Fuller, age 75, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Born on August 31, 1945, in Bath, New York, she was the daughter of the late David and Margaret Duffy Little.
She lived most of her life in the Russell County area, and had formerly been employed as a school teacher for twenty-five years, having worked at Honaker High School and Champions Academy. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Duffy Little and Davey Little.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-five years, Roby R. Fuller of the home; two sons, Garner R. Fuller of Roanoke, and Thomas Fuller and wife, Charitie, of Buena Vista, Georgia; one daughter, Shelia Stevens and husband, Gerald, of Rosedale, Virginia; grandchildren, Michael Fuller, Anne Fuller, James Fuller, Amanda Fuller, Roby Fuller, Cabella Fuller, Devan Stevens, Kalina McGlothlin and husband, Craig, and Deric Stevens and wife, Hali; several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Matthew Vance officiating. Interment will follow at the Fuller Cemetery on Big A Mountain.
Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
.
Honaker Funeral Home
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.