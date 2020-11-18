Shirley Smith Presley
Shirley Smith Presley, age 78, of Pounding Mill, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Clinch Valley Medical Center.
She was born on July 14, 1942, in Tazewell County, Va. Shirley was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church and a member of the Plum Creek Quilters. She retired after over 30 years of service with the Social Security Administration. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Bolen and Matilda Sparks Smith; her husband, Fred Presley; four brothers and three sisters.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Teresa Smith and husband, Tom; one sister, Elsie Combs and husband, Ben; two brothers, George Smith and wife, Phyllis, and Ernest Smith Jr.; two grandchildren, Logan Blakeley and Jana, and Ashton Rakes and husband, Wesley; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
A Celebration of Life Service was conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Marc Brooks officiating. A private burial will be held at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.