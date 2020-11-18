Jimmy Dale Starkey
September 17, 1957 - November 14, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Jimmy Dale Starkey, age 63, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Jimmy was born in Marion, Virginia, the son of the Late Albert Starkey and Shirley Starkey. Jimmy was a master mechanic and a master fisherman who loved being on the lake.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Allison Starkey; his mother, Shirley Starkey; his three sisters, Debbie Buchanan, Pam Dillman and Linda Parks and husband, "Shug" Parks; two special nieces, Samantha Starkey and Bobbi Dillman; a special uncle, Charlie Hash; brothers-in-law, Donnie Allison and wife, Cindy and Mike Allison and fiancee', Debbie Davidson; and his best friends, Jimmy "Woodrow" Wilson and Danny "Grover" Moore.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Frost Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the area Life Saving Crews in memory of Jimmy Starkey.
We ask that everyone attending the service to please follow Covid guidelines set forth by the Govenor of Virginia, to wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.