Virgil Dean Sullins
ABINGDON, Va.
Virgil Dean Sullins, 64, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19. Dean lived in Abingdon all of his life, graduating from Abingdon High School in 1974 and working at Columbus McKinnon for more than 40 years. His favorite hobbies included dancing, tinkering with things, and searching for deals at thrift stores.
Dean's one true passion in life was loving and caring for his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Travis Sullins and wife, Caroline; his daughter, Heather Sullins; grandchildren, Brock and Austin; fiancée, Debbie Bailey; the mother of his children, Debra Anderson; eight siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mattie Sullins; his son, Michael Sullins; and two siblings.
Dean's family plans to hold a private graveside service to protect others from being devastated by this virus. They hope to celebrate his life with those who loved him at a later date.
