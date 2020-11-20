Robert "Butch" Ernest Grills
July 1, 1941 - November 18, 2020
Robert "Butch" Ernest Grills, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Ballad Hospice in Bristol, Tenn.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. Grills and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.