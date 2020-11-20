Jonathan Glen Ringstaff
September 27, 1985 - November 17, 2020
Jonathan Glen Ringstaff, age 35, of Richlands, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home. Jonathan was born in Richlands, Va., the son of Douglas Keith and Kimberly Susan Houser Ringstaff of Richlands, Va. He was a contractor in the heating and cooling industry. He was a graduate of Richlands High School Class of 2003; and a Class of 2007 graduate of Shenandoah University. He was a lifelong resident of the area. Jonathan will be missed by all his family and friends that loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Abbygail Ringstaff; sister, Kelsie Ringstaff of Richlands, Va. and boyfriend, David Hale; brother, Jeremy Ringstaff of Richlands, Va.; nephew, Camden Hale; and nieces, Carlee Hale and Arabella Ringstaff.
Funeral services for Jonathan Glen Ringstaff will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va., with the Rev. Jeremy Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Ringstaff family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 Second Street / Box 1025
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.