John Wesley Bowen
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
John Wesley Bowen

May 27, 1967 - November 17, 2020

John Wesley Bowen, age 53, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette, the Rev. Thurman Chapman, the Rev. Mike Adams, and the Rev. Noah Bowen officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. The committal service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter McGlothlin, Peyton McGlothlin, Luke Jenkins, Ethan Jenkins, Steve Garland, and Joey Montoya.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 5:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Nov
21
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Nov
22
Committal
2:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
Prayers for the family. Sorry for your loss.
Pete & Betty Etchellls
November 20, 2020
Prayers for the family.
Labon & Debbie
November 20, 2020
Sorry to hear this,He was always such a nice person!
gary
November 20, 2020