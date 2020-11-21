Anthony Paul Oliver II
Anthony Paul Oliver II, age 43, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Anthony was born in Bristol, Tennessee to Donna Kay Phipps Oliver Flowers and the late Anthony "Tony" Paul Oliver. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his twin sons, Corbin and Anthony Oliver.
Anthony was known by a few different names depending on how he was known to you, such as Brother, Uncle Anthony, Dad, Bean, Papaw Bean, Tones and Paps. But no matter what name you knew him by, you knew you were in good company when you were with him. He was the kindest person ever. He loved to fish, camping, being with his family and gardening.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Kimberly Oliver; his mother, Donna Flowers; his sister, Beck Oliver; a nephew he considered his son, William Hawkins Oliver A.K.A Stealman; his niece, whom he considered his daughter, Susie Oliver; his children, Keely and Deven Crawford, Kourtney, Tara, Desiray and Tyler; several grandchildren; great nieces; and great nephews. WE LOVE YOU BIG DADDY BEAN!!!
A service to celebrate the life of Anthony Oliver will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, in the Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony's special friends, Jamil Tabbara, Bruce Barr, Kevin Arnold and Vince "Old Man".
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Condolences to the Oliver family may be sent by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City is serving the family. Office phone: 423-538-7131 – Obituary line: 423-543-4917.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 21, 2020.