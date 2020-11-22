Joe Kiser
Joe Kiser, 71, of Kingsport, passed away at home after a recurrent battle with CLL on Thursday, November 19, 2020, with his wife and children by his side.
He was born in Lebanon, Va., to the late Paul and Virginia Kiser and lived in Lebanon until moving to Kingsport in 2006.
He is survived by the love of his life of 50 years, Kathi; the lights of his life, son,
Drew (Jennifer) of Kingsport; and daughter, Kelly (Todd) Roberts of Maryville; and the joys of his life, grandchildren, Benjamin and Elizabeth Kiser and Nick and Natalie Roberts. Also surviving, are brothers, Jack (Lynn), Robbie (Tootie), Eddie (Joyce) and Brian (Kitty); two sisters, Suzanne Robinson and Ginny Lee (Kenneth) McGlothlin; several nieces, nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Joe was a member of Sunnyside Baptist in Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the PAN Foundation, P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, MD, 21275 (a blessing for Joe as they covered his out of pocket CLL treatments) or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, https://www.lls.org/
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
