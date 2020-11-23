Charles Houston



November 13, 1924 - November 18, 2020



Charles F. Houston passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Carrington Place, Wytheville, Va. He was born on November 13, 1924, in Apollo, Armstrong Co., Pa., to William A. Houston and Mary Ellen Uptegraph Houston,



He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Company G, 315th Infantry, 79th Cross of Lorraine Division. Charles was wounded in the Battle of Saint-Lo, France. He was a member of the Fort Chiswell, Va., United Methodist Church. Charlie never met a stranger. He was quick to make friendships, and had a great sense of humor and a wide smile



A retired machinist, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Polly Kiracofe Houston. They loved animals and always had dogs as well as having rescued birds, cats and even a duck. In his retirement, he enjoyed wood working and vegetable gardening



He was previously married to Elizabeth King Boyle and Dorla Corbin, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Allen; son-in-law, Sam Winsboro; son-in-law, Jake Powers; and a great-granddaughter, May Kjenstad.



He is survived by his six children, Linda Houston (Walker Kennedy), Charles Houston (Patricia), Peggie Sue Stubblefield (David), Joyce Houston, Joseph Houston (Ann), and Julia Rush (Jason), five stepchildren, Diane Winsboro and friend, John Sorrells, Andy Kiracofe (Edith), Judy Allen, Joy Taylor (John), and Bruce Kiracofe (Elizabeth Torrey), as well as 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are private and entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Ave., Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724) 966-5100.



