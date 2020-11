Jessie Lee DyeOctober 10, 1952 - November 14, 2020Mr. Jessie Lee Dye, age 68, of Swords Creek, Virginia, departed this world for Heaven on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at a Kingsport, Tennessee hospital. Born on October 10, 1952, in the Maple Gap section of Swords Creek, he was a son of the late Jency and Clara Stevenson Dye. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a hard-working coal miner for over forty years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-one years, Patricia Ann Carver Dye; grandson, Bobby-Alan Kendal Hale; two brothers, Jimmy Dye and Charlie Dye; four sisters, Dorothy Fields, Helen Hill, Johnnie Mae Dales, and Lojean Hawkins; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.Survivors include one daughter, Melissa Ann Matney and husband, David; two grandsons, Christopher Shannon Bennett and girlfriend, Jess, and Jason Lee Hale; two great-grandsons, Raiden Kendal Bennett and Adrian Isaac Sines; three sisters, Betty Colley, Ginger Smith and husband, Ralph, and Mary Lou Dye; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services were conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery.Due to COVID restrictions, mandated by the governor, a mask was required for those in attendance.Pallbearers were David Matney, Christopher Bennett, Jason Hale, Travis Musick, Billy Fleming, and Leonard Fields.Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net