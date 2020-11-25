Jessie Lee Dye
October 10, 1952 - November 14, 2020
Mr. Jessie Lee Dye, age 68, of Swords Creek, Virginia, departed this world for Heaven on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at a Kingsport, Tennessee hospital. Born on October 10, 1952, in the Maple Gap section of Swords Creek, he was a son of the late Jency and Clara Stevenson Dye. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a hard-working coal miner for over forty years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-one years, Patricia Ann Carver Dye; grandson, Bobby-Alan Kendal Hale; two brothers, Jimmy Dye and Charlie Dye; four sisters, Dorothy Fields, Helen Hill, Johnnie Mae Dales, and Lojean Hawkins; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Survivors include one daughter, Melissa Ann Matney and husband, David; two grandsons, Christopher Shannon Bennett and girlfriend, Jess, and Jason Lee Hale; two great-grandsons, Raiden Kendal Bennett and Adrian Isaac Sines; three sisters, Betty Colley, Ginger Smith and husband, Ralph, and Mary Lou Dye; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery.
Due to COVID restrictions, mandated by the governor, a mask was required for those in attendance.
Pallbearers were David Matney, Christopher Bennett, Jason Hale, Travis Musick, Billy Fleming, and Leonard Fields.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.