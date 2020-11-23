David Thomas
February 19, 1954 - November 21, 2020
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
David E. Thomas, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home in Sugar Grove, Va., surrounded by his family.
Mr. Thomas was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late William Dink Thomas and Lola Mae Shuler Thomas and was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Joe Thomas.
He retired from Virginia Department of Transportation after 34 years of service. Mr. Thomas enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was truly a great father and grandfather.
Survivors include, his wife, Peggy Frye Thomas; children, Bud Delp, and Ronda M. Delp; grandchildren, Edward C. Woods, Kendra M. Harris, Isaiah M. Stamper, Carson R. Delp, and Caiden R. Delp; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lilliana, and Isaac; brothers, Michael Thomas and wife, Alice, Dennis Thomas and wife, Tereasa, and Jerry Thomas and wife, Sherri; aunts and uncles, Ruth Harrington, Louise Spencer, Cecil Thomas and wife, Jeanie, James Thomas; his beloved animals, Skeeter and Levi; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove, with Pastor David Medley officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 23, 2020.