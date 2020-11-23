Jerry Douglas Ramey
August 23, 1953 - November 21, 2020
MARION, Va.
Jerry Douglas Ramey, age 67, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Jerry was born in Buchannan County, to the late Earl and Loudean Looney Ramey. He was also preceded in death his son, Jerry Allen Ramey.
Jerry worked many years as a coal miner, and then went to work for Warren Charles Furniture. He and his wife Joan owned and operated Appletree Restaurant in Marion for 14 years. Jerry loved the Lord and going to church at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend for 47 years, Joan Yvonne Ramey; daughter and son-in-law and best mechanic, Christie Bailey and husband, Dennie, of Bristol; grandchildren, Blake Bailey and Savannah Lester; great-grandchildren, Noah and Nora Lester; brothers, Larry Ramey and wife, Regina, of Tazewell, Randy Ramey and wife, Rhonda, of Van Sant, Mike Ramey and wife, Julie, of Claypool Hill, and Gary Ramey and special friend, Colleen "Cookie" Shortridge, of Abingdon; sister, Jennifer Lambert and husband, Kevin, of Bristol; special friends, Warren Charles, Teddy Wolford, and David Howell; special nephew he loved dearly, Patrick Raines; his second daughter, Precious, and many other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins, with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Gary Harless officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Ramey family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 23, 2020.