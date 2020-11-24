Anna Mae Woods Smith
November 14, 1941 - November 22, 2020
Anna Mae Woods Smith, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 14, 1941, in Bristol, Tenn. A daughter of the late Edgar K. and Frances Woodby Woods and a lifelong resident of the Sharps Creek Community.
Anna Mae was a former employee of McCrory's and the Robinette Bag Co. She attended Friendship Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Smith Jr; son, Don Kelly Woods; and two grandsons, Kelly Woods and Justin Tallman.
She is survived by her children, Clifton Woods and friend, Bonnie Roope, Ann Johnson and husband, Ronnie, David Woods and wife, Denise, and Billy Earl Smith and wife, Becky; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Blevins and Barbara Guffey and husband, Joe; brothers, Bud Woods and wife, Audrey, Eddie Woods, and Glen Woods and wife, Faye, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mrs. Smith will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Rust Cemetery with Tony Woods and Austin Woods officiating.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.