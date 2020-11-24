James Preston Boone
February 6, 1936 - November 17, 2020
James Preston Boone, 84, of Winston-Salem, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Marion, Va., on February 6, 1936, to the late Walter Jackson and Goldie Ineth Bourne Boone.
Jim was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church and participated in several volunteer activities. He began his working career at the age of fourteen in the meat department at Kroger Grocery Store. By working every summer, Jim was able to put himself through college at Virginia Tech where he participated in ROTC and graduated with a degree in Accounting. After college, he was briefly enlisted in the U.S. Army and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After the reserves, Jim began a career in the insurance industry, holding leadership positions at various firms and ultimately retiring from AON, a financial services firm. Jim was a curious person and lifelong learner, who loved reading the Bible and learning about history, among many other topics. Jim was also an avid gardener who grew vegetables and beautiful roses for many years. Jim had a wry sense of humor, loved to laugh with his family and friends, and lived his life as a kind, generous, selfless person. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Phyllis Ann Boone. Jim was a deeply devoted husband throughout their marriage and was an incredibly attentive caretaker for Phyllis during the last five years of her life through her illness.
Surviving are his two daughters, Andrea Boone (Erin) of New York City, and Jennifer Boone of Charlotte; his grandson, Henry Preston Boone; his step-grandson, Pablo Lynch; his sister, Patricia Ann Smith (James); and many nieces and nephews who he loved so dearly. Jim is also survived by the many close friends he and Phyllis shared, who's lives they touched in so many ways.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held after the holidays. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to Salemtowne Retirement Community, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.