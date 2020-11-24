Menu
Anna Ruth Amyx
Anna Ruth Amyx

February 7, 1938 - November 21, 2020

Anna Ruth Amyx, age 82, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at The Cambridge House in Bristol, Tenn. She was born on February 7, 1938, in Hawkins County, Tenn., a daughter of the late James Harvey and Bonnie Shaw Amyx. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie Short, Evelyn Price, and Lucille Helton; and brothers, Fred Amyx and Kenneth Amyx.

Anna was a strong Christian and was of the Baptist faith. She worked at Bristol Memorial Hospital for many years as a CNA. She loved her family and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Thomas and Betty Doran; beloved cats, Lulu and TomTom; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Price Cemetery, 543 Clinch Valley Road, Eidson, TN 37731.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Amyx and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
