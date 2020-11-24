James "Jimmy" M. Webb
January 25, 1930 - November 22, 2020
LEBANON, Va.
James "Jimmy" McGarvie Webb, age 90, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert and Georgia Webb.
He was a coin collector and antiques dealer for over sixty years. He had a part in starting the Hillsville Flea Market in 1963. He wrote the Collections Corner for the Lebanon News for a number of years. He played his guitar "Moses" and sang at many gospel gatherings. He also enjoyed farming and was a rural mail carrier for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Jean Grigsby Webb; his daughter, Stella Sue Webb Johnson; two grandchildren, Jacob Webb and Jessica Webb; one great-grandchild, Alex Stevens; and stepdad, Willie Elam.
He is survived by his sons, Bill Webb and wife, Peggy, of Lebanon, Jimmy Webb and wife, Angela, of Gate City, Gary Webb and wife, Kathy, of Nickelsville, and Terry Webb and wife, Mary Jane, of Lebanon; sister, JoAnn Bevins of Lebanon; grandchildren, Kevin and Shelia Johnson, Jennifer Stevens and husband, Junior, Michael Webb and wife, Brooke, Jamie Webb and wife, Sabrina, Jeanna Haun and husband, Bo, Becky and Steven Carroll, Brandon Webb and wife, Kelly, Tyler Webb and wife, Brittany, and Kasie Webb; and great-grandchildren, Felicia Johnson (Eric), Sydney, Abigail, Isabelle and Ben Stevens, Matthew Webb and wife, Bailey, Joseph Webb (Nikki), Jakob and Emalee Haun, Finley Webb, Ally, Maggie and Lily Webb, Hunter and Bryson Carroll, Eli Webb, A.J. Mullins and Bryar Keen.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the Ketron Memorial Garden Mausoleum with Pastor Larry Beavers, Pastor Chris Musick, and Rev. Ted Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com
. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Webb family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.