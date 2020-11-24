Anthony Trent Harley
August 14, 2013 - November 20, 2020
MARION, Va.
Anthony Trent Harley, age 7, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Trent was born on August 14, 2013, in Washington County, Va. He was a happy boy who loved his family and spending time with his cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jakie Harley; and siblings, Ethan Chase Harley, Addie Harris, Jeremih Harley, and Baby Dak.
Trent is survived by his sister, Adrian Harley; grandmother, Lisa Harley; uncles and aunts, Brandon Harley, Ryan Harley, Brent Myers, Brittney Harley, Sydnie Myers, Kori Harley and Morgan Harley; cousins, Blake, Wyatt, Jarrahlynn, Riley, Michael, Kolton, Malik, Atticus, Jordyn, Charlotte, Avery and Aquilla; and special dad, Dakota Harris.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
To share memories of Anthony Trent Harley, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Trent's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.