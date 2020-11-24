Jeremih Sean Harley
April 28, 2010 - November 20, 2020
MARION, Va.
Jeremih Sean Harley, age 10, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Jeremih was born on April 28, 2010 in Smyth County, Va. He was full of life and love for everyone he met – and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jakie Harley; siblings, Ethan Chase Harley, Addie Harris, Trent Harley, and Baby Dak; and his great-grandparents.
Jeremih is survived by his father, Steven Edwards; sisters, Adrian Harley and Makenzie Musick; grandparents, Donald and Teresa Edwards and Lisa Harley; uncles and aunts, Donald Reed Edwards, Brandon Harley, Ryan Harley, Brent Myers, Brittney Harley, Sydnie Myers, Kori Harley and Morgan Harley; cousins, Ramsey Elaine Wiles Edwards, Bayley Elizabeth Edwards, Blake, Wyatt, Jarrahlynn, Riley, Michael, Kolton, Malik, Atticus, Jordyn, Charlotte, Avery and Aquilla; and many friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
. Care for Jeremih's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
