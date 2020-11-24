Gene Waylan Salyer
March 22, 1943 - November 23, 2020
BRISTOL, Va.
Gene Waylan Salyer, 77, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Gene enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, he was both an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the time he spent with his grandchildren and also enjoyed working on his truck.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivory and Ramona Salyer; brothers, Donald Salyer, Dolan Sayler, Jimmy Salyer and Leon Salyer; and sisters, Edith Dixon and Joan Wolfe.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Martha Salyer; children, Penny Branch (Steve), Waylan Salyer Jr. ( Wendy), Dale Salyer and Brad Salyer (Pamela); grandchildren, Megan Lunsford, Jennifer Lunsford, Waylan Salyer, Martha Jones, Breanna Wise, Trenton Salyer, Trey Cox, Brittany Nunley, Naomi Salyer, Tara Salyer, Joshua Salyer and Nicholas Salyer; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Sammy Salyer (Maggie), Darius Salyer and Tiger Hawkins (Sharon); sister, Mary Dell Jessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. Covid-19 capacity mandates of 25 persons are to be followed during this time along with face coverings and social distancing.
A private funeral service for the family will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the funeral home, interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Jennifer Lunsford will serve as an honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Salyer.
Frost Funeral Home
250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.