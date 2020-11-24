Jaklyn Faye "Jakie" Harley
April 7, 1993 - November 20, 2020
MARION, Va.
Jaklyn Faye "Jakie" Harley, age 27, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Jakie was born on April 7, 1993, in Baltimore, Md. She was loved by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her children, Ethan Chase Harley, Trent Harley, Addie Harris, Jeremih Harley, and Baby Dak; sister, Donja Harley.
Jakie is survived by her daughter, Adrian Harley; mother, Lisa Harley; sisters, Brittney Harley, Sydnie Myers and husband, Brent; brothers, Brandon Harley and wife, Kori; Ryan Harley and wife, Morgan; significant other, Dakota Harris; four nieces and eight nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
Care for Jakie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.