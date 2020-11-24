Kenneth "Kenny" Stiltner
Kenneth "Kenny" Jackson Stiltner, age 68, of Pounding Mill, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1952, in Dickenson County, Va.
Kenny was retired from Jewell Smokeless Coal Company and he worked with CJ Horn Contractors. He was of the Pentecostal Faith. He restored and collected antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Durwood and Helen Stiltner; and one sister, Pearl Hamilton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Patricia Wilson Stiltner; his children, Kenneth Stiltner Jr. of Rosedale, Va., Ricky Stiltner and wife, Brenda, of Honaker, Va., Kimberly Long and husband, Colin, of Honaker, Va., and Suzanne Randall of Honaker, Va.; stepchildren, Keenan Bowman and wife, Christin, of Richlands, Va., Eric Bowman of Atlanta, Gs., and Nicholas Bowman and wife, Erica, of Creedmore, N.C.; brothers, Henry Stiltner and wife, Connie, and Jeff Stiltner, all of Richlands, Va.; sisters, Teresa Compton and husband, Mike, of Richlands, Va., Cathy Perkins and husband, Delmer, of Smith Ridge, Va., and Brenda Vencill and husband, Nelson, of Raven, Va.; grandchildren, Samantha Cook, Devon Stiltner, Tyler Stiltner, Shawnta Compton, Keiara Stiltner, Christopher Stiltner, Alex Long, Alexis Stiltner, Madison Robinette, Caden Robinette, Isabella Randall, Charleigh Randall, and Sophia Bowman; six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and K-9 companion, Jasmine.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Matthew Vance officiating. Burial will be private at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va.
As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Commonwealth of Virginia Mandate, only 25 people are allowed at one time in the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all times.
The family of Kenneth "Kenny" Jackson Stiltner is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
