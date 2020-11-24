Jane Dieterich Untiedt
March 26, 1935 - November 22, 2020
MARION, Va.
Jane Dieterich Untiedt, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the age of 85.
Jane was born on March 26, 1935, in Lake Park, Iowa, the youngest of three daughters of Glenn Roy and Leona Schwartzenbach Dieterich. She had a quintessential farm childhood, and carried a lifelong love for horses and other animals, especially her little dog Lucky. She was a musically gifted woman who loved to play piano and was a leading voice in the First United Methodist Church choir. Jane loved to crochet and embroider, and she enjoyed sharing her talents with others. A long-time library assistant at Marion Senior High School, she helped to instill the value of education in generations of students. Jane was stylish and beautiful, and she loved to be the life of the party.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ellen S. Zahren; and beloved son, Thomas and daughter-in-law, Joyce.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Miles; sister, Evelyn Dieterich Rusch; sons, Michael and wife, Mary and Tracy and wife, Donna; ten grandchildren, Jason, Whitney, Kristin, Ashley, Jerod, Jacob, Adrienne, Dustin, Micah, and Elisha; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Damien, Avery and Olivia; a large extended family; and special caregivers, Diana and Kim.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, Va. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety and Social Distancing Guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Jane's memory to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, online at www.parkinson.org
., or to the First United Methodist Church, Food Pantry, 115 South Church Street, Marion, VA 24354.
To share memories of Jane Dieterich Untiedt please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Jane's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.