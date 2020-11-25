Susan Marie Blessing
Susan Marie Blessing died peacefully at home after a long illness surrounded by her children and husband on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Susan was born in Rocky Gap, Va., on November 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Levi Harrison (Pete) Sands and Eugenia Winifred (Jean) Sands. She was the final baby delivered by Doctor Davidson, who delivered 100s of babies in Bland County in the early 20th century.
Susan was a 1966 graduate of Rocky Gap High School and married her high school sweetheart in the summer of 1966. She was a wife, homemaker, and mother, but she also worked at the Rocky Gap Post Office, and as an activities director at Kegley Manor, Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Westwood Center as her children started to leave home.
Susan enjoyed home decorating, crafting, good food, and the beach. She loved taking trips to visit her children and grandchildren. Susan really enjoyed going on cruises to the Carribean, and during her retirement she had an opportunity to take a couple of Semester at Sea cruises passing through the Panama Canal and exploring Northern Europe and the Balkans.
Henry and Susan also celebrated their retirement by taking a cross continental road trip. Susan was fun-loving and witty, and she enjoyed keeping up with her Netflix shows in her final years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Sands Hepler.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry Blessing; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sheri and Matthew Haas and Lisa and Kyle Ford; her son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Caitlin Blessing; and her grandchildren, Mark and Elaine Haas, Ava and Luke Ford, and Henry and Margaret Blessing. She is also survived by her special sister-in-law, Margie Smith, as well as her nephews, Dan Smith, Hershel Blessing, and David Hepler; and nieces Cindy Brewer, Anna Abbey, and Anne Winn.
Graveside services were held for close family only on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastors Paul Looney and John Blessing officiating.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their loving care of our mother. We are especially grateful to Bree, Teresa, and Nancy for their kindness and attention during her four weeks of hospice care in the family home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Bland County Rescue Squad, 67 Orchard View Lane, Bland, VA 24315.
The Blessing family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandson.com
, (540) 921-2985.
