Landon David Chapman
March 23, 1944 - November 22, 2020
Landon David Chapman, age 76, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1944 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Landon Lee and Ruby Wilson Chapman. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Chapman; and sisters, Patricia Kantor and Joyce Jordan.
Landon worked at Mid-Mountain Foods for 22 years. He loved his wife and enjoyed watching football. Landon had a lot of hardship in life; however, over the last several years he had a radical change in which he was at peace with God and developed a strong testimony for the Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Barbara Jean Powell Chapman; daughter, Tammy Moody and husband, Eric; son, Landon "Bo" Chapman and wife, Rebecca; daughters, Elizabeth Ball, Christina Casteel and Vanessa Chapman; stepson, Robert Allen Malone; grandchildren, Cameron Chapman, Marissa Chapman, Tyler Moody, Dakota Moody, Holly Davis and Zachary McEwen; brother, Ernie Chapman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; friends and residents of Edgemont Towers; and cat, Toby.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.