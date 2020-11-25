Betty Yates Blevins
BRISTOL, Tenn.
Betty Yates Blevins, age 89, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born in Washington County, Virginia on November 17, 1931. Betty grew up in Abingdon, Virginia as the last surviving child of the late Andrew Russell Yates and Macie Taylor Yates. She was of the Episcopal faith.
During the course of her life, Betty lived in North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Texas, some more than once before moving to Bristol, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Green Blevins; baby, Donna Lynn Blevins; son, Mark Stephen Blevins; brother, Charles William Yates; and sister, Geraldine Yates Johnson.
Betty leaves as survivors two children and their families, Jacqueline Blevins Johnson and husband, Brett of Lake Bluff, Illinois, and James G. Blevins and wife, Brietta of Huntsville, Alabama; and her very special grandchildren, Audrey Johnson, Rebecca Blevins, and Emily Blevins. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews from both the Yates and Blevins families.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Due to new Covid-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to a maximum of 25 persons at a time. As always for all events, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 124 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia, with the Rev. Boyd Evans officiating. A committal service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park in Abingdon, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Betty Yates Blevins is being cared for by the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.