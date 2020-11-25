Glenn Selfe



Glenn Allen Selfe Sr. passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was 91.



Glenn was born June 3, 1929, the youngest of nine boys, to Francis Wayland Selfe and Cora Kiser Selfe in Russell County, Virginia. He grew up on the family farm and attended Temple Hill High School.



In 1959, Glenn moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, and started a new family. He was co-owner of Selfe's Antiques in Knoxville for fifteen years, followed by several years working for Knoxville Trailer Corporation. In 1975, the governor of Tennessee named Glenn a Colonel, Aide de Camp, a prestigious honorary title. In 1980, he began construction of Maple Glen in Seymour, where he built residential rental units by hand and managed them for the next twenty–five years until his retirement in 2005.



Glenn was gregarious and well known in the Seymour community. He counted among his friend's farmers and lawyers, wait staff and business entrepreneurs, grocery clerks, and pharmacists. He loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Glenn was a die-hard UT Vols fan.



Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Francis Wayland Selfe, and mother, Cora Kiser Selfe. He was also preceded in death by his eight brothers, William, Bert, Francis, Paul, Robert, Charles, Silas, and Clyde.



Glenn is survived by his children, Leslie Ann Peake, Alison Selfe Keller, Tracy Selfe Carusi, and Glenn Allen Selfe Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Caroline Keller, Daniel Evan Carusi, Alexander Mario Carusi; a great-grandson, Ashton Grant Pittman; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support the Humane Society or The Nature Conservancy.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.