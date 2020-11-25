Menu
Ronnie Fred Powers Sr.

August 10, 1945 - November 23, 2020

MARION, Va.

Ronnie Fred Powers Sr., age 75, of Marion, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.

Ronnie was born in Smyth County to the late Vaughn and Hazel Powers. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Richardson and Earl Powers; and sister and brother-in-law, Ethel and Bud Ashby. Ronnie retired from H.S. Williams Construction after 47 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, going to flea markets, doing yard work, and watching westerns. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR. He definitely was big supporter of Dale Earnhardt and enjoyed collecting #3 memorabilia. Ronnie dearly loved and cherished his extended family, stepchildren, step grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He especially loved spending everyday with his dog, Katie.

Ronnie is survived by his loving and caring fiancé, Linda Dillman; sons, Timothy (Rebecca) Dillman, and Ronnie Powers Jr.; grandchildren, Callum Dillman, Kendell Powers, Jacob Powers, Emma Barrett, and Addison Barrett; brothers, the Rev. Joe (Norma) Powers, Blaine (Wanda) Powers, and V.J. (Molly) Powers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will only have a graveside funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ernie Powers officiating. The family will have a private visitation at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Red Stone Rd, Chilhowie, VA. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Powers Family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
No words can ease your pain but hopefully knowing that there’s those thinking of you & sending our love during this difficult time will help with the pain and loss. May our Lord lift you up giving you strength, peace, courage today, tomorrow and all the days ahead.
Cindy Poston Blevins
Friend
November 26, 2020
Sending our heartfelt prayers to each of you. May God comfort you all during this difficult time.
Mark(Chirpy) & Regenia Charapich
November 25, 2020
So sad to hear of my dear cousin's passing. My heart goes out to his entire family.
Dale Powers
Family
November 25, 2020
Blaine I am so sorry for your loss. God bless you and your family. Love and prayers to all during this sad time.
Betty Binion
Family
November 25, 2020
Ronnie Jr and Family So sorry for your lost you are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless .
Don & Linda Hutton
November 25, 2020
Ronnie was a mountain of Joy ever time you seen him .With love for the family (Jerry+Roxann)
Jerry Frye
Family
November 25, 2020
Ronnie has been my life long friend and lit up the room with that mega smile. We will all miss him. Prayers and hugs for Linda and family.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
November 24, 2020
Ronnie’s jokes and fun ways will be missed! He always made me feel welcomed at his and my cousin’s home. Sending prayers of comfort to you all.
Sandy Mays
Family
November 24, 2020
Powers family, with sympathy, mike & teresa...
Michael Snavely
November 24, 2020
Ronnie was a good man who loved his family. He was always there when anyone needed help. He will be missed by many.
Cynthia Crotty
Friend
November 24, 2020
We became friends with Ronnie through our niece, Linda (Sissy), some years ago. Ronnie always treated us nicely, with respect. He was friendly and had a sense of humor. He always made us welcome at his house. Our prayers are with all the family.
Millard & Anna Tolbert
Millard & Anna Tolbert
Friend
November 24, 2020
So sorry about our Friend and Neighbor, Ronnie will surely be missed ,our thoughts and prayers are with the Family
Jackie & Anna Lee French
Friend
November 24, 2020
We have such wonderful memories of Ronnie. He was so kind and humble. He was the same no matter where we saw him - he greeted us with a smile and was genuinely glad to see us. He was always so good to his parents, and it was obvious he loved them dearly. He was just one of the good guys and we loved him. We are so sorry for your loss and will pray that you find comfort in the memories you shared. May God bring peace and solace to your broken hearts. We feel that there is a wonderful and joyful reunion in Heaven with those who have gone before.
Judy Stamper and Sharon Stamper Armstrong
Family
November 24, 2020
Dear Linda and family
I am sorry for your unexpected loss. It is my hope that God will give you the strength and peace to carry on without your Brother, Father, and help mate. I am sorry that I can not be there in person but know that I am there in your heart, mind, and soul.
To Uncle Ronnie
You have always there around my family during my youth through the good times and bad. I remember you coming to visit Every Christmas eve and/or day. I know mom will miss feeding you and making you Peanut butter fudge. I know daddy is going to truly miss your life together. Angelo told me yesterday you was his favorite Uncle. No matter how long it had been you always open arms to give me big hug. I will truly miss seeing. We love you so fondly Uncle Ronnie❤
Angie Nimmo and Angelo Powers
Angela Nimmo
Family
November 24, 2020