Ronnie Fred Powers Sr.
August 10, 1945 - November 23, 2020
MARION, Va.
Ronnie Fred Powers Sr., age 75, of Marion, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
Ronnie was born in Smyth County to the late Vaughn and Hazel Powers. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Richardson and Earl Powers; and sister and brother-in-law, Ethel and Bud Ashby. Ronnie retired from H.S. Williams Construction after 47 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, going to flea markets, doing yard work, and watching westerns. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR. He definitely was big supporter of Dale Earnhardt and enjoyed collecting #3 memorabilia. Ronnie dearly loved and cherished his extended family, stepchildren, step grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He especially loved spending everyday with his dog, Katie.
Ronnie is survived by his loving and caring fiancé, Linda Dillman; sons, Timothy (Rebecca) Dillman, and Ronnie Powers Jr.; grandchildren, Callum Dillman, Kendell Powers, Jacob Powers, Emma Barrett, and Addison Barrett; brothers, the Rev. Joe (Norma) Powers, Blaine (Wanda) Powers, and V.J. (Molly) Powers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will only have a graveside funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ernie Powers officiating. The family will have a private visitation at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Red Stone Rd, Chilhowie, VA. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Powers Family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.