Drexel Kyle Hull, DVM & Carol Anne Hull
Drexel Kyle Hull, DVM, age 80, and Carol Anne Hull, age 79, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away together on Friday, November 20, 2020, as a result of a fire in their home.
Drexel was born in Walkersville, W.Va. on August 25, 1940. He attended high school at Walkersville High School and West Virginia University for his undergraduate degree, where he was also in ROTC. He entered active duty in the United States Army in 1962 and was stationed in Landstuhl, Germany. He met his wife, Carol, while stationed in Germany and they were married in Landstuhl on March 14, 1964.
After his service in the Army, Drexel attended veterinary school at Michigan State University in Lansing, Mich. He moved with his family to Kendallville, Ind. to begin practice following graduation. Drexel and Carol raised their family in Kendallville for 21 years until relocating to Glade Spring, Va. in 1992. He practiced veterinary medicine at Glade Spring Veterinary Clinic until his recent retirement in 2018.
Drexel was a lifelong learner, interested in history, architecture, photography, and nature. He was an avid reader and loved to share and discuss favorites with his family. Drexel will always be remembered for his love and loyalty to his family, church, and clinic communities.
Carol was born in Louisville, Ky. on December 25, 1941. She attended Fern Creek High School and The University of Louisville. She moved to Landstuhl, Germany to work as a civilian cytotechnologist for the Army, where she met and married Drexel.
While raising her five children, Carol juggled homemaking, work, and involvement in her church community. She loved to travel and learn about new places and to advocate for causes she was passionate about. Carol instilled in her children a love of learning, gardening, cooking, and music. She will be remembered for her love and faithful support of Drexel as well as her devotion to her children, grandchildren, and friends.
Drexel was preceded in death by his parents, Brenton Burke Hull and Gertrude Watson Hull. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Howard E. Hall and Elsie Krazeise Thompson, and her stepfather James Rowan Thompson. They are survived by five children: Cheryl Anne Leiter and husband, Sam, of Pittsboro, Ind.; M. Alison Reed and husband, Jeff, of Danville, Ind.; Krista Lynne Brown and husband, Dan, of BoaVista, Brazil; Emily Carol Hull Ling and husband, Ben, of Spokane, Wash.; and Brenton Kyle Hull, of the home; eleven grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. Carol is also survived by her sister, Marylee Hayden Pickel of Salisbury, Md.
A private celebration of life will be held at Abingdon Presbyterian Church on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor John Dawson officiating. A public visitation will be held on Friday from 1 until 4 p.m. at the church.
Due to new Covid-19 guidelines, services are limited to a maximum of 25 persons at a time. As always, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Presbyterian Church, 18438 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210. The family of Drexel and Carol would like to extend our sincere thanks to the congregation of Abingdon Presbyterian Church and the staff of Glade Spring Veterinary Clinic as well as the community at large for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.
