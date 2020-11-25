Spencer Horton
Spencer Horton departed this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete.
Survivors include sister, Shannon (Chris) Grandison; brother, Lance (Jaime) Horton; and stepfather, John Smith; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
.
Professional service and care of Mr. Spencer Horton and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8585.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.