Spencer Horton
Spencer Horton

Spencer Horton departed this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete.

Survivors include sister, Shannon (Chris) Grandison; brother, Lance (Jaime) Horton; and stepfather, John Smith; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice.

Professional service and care of Mr. Spencer Horton and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8585.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
