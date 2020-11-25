Doris Hayes
December 8, 1926 - November 24, 2020
MARION, Va.
Doris Hayes Taylor, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie.
She was born in West Virginia to the late Hobart and Carrie Hayes and was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Taylor; her daughter, Rebecca Taylor; brothers, O.D. Hayes and Garnett Hayes; sisters, Louise Blevins and Agnes Pennington; son-in-law, Gene Davidson. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry Taylor Sr. and wife, Jean, Richard Taylor and wife, Linda; daughter, Phyllis Davidson; several grandchildren; great- grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Thomas Cemetery with Pastor Doug Haga officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.