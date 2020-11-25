Menu
Keith Edward Foster
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1939
DIED
November 15, 2020
Keith Edward Foster

Keith Edward Foster, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Smyrna, Tenn. He was born on September 18, 1939, in Fort Fairfield, Maine, to the late Walter and Florence Foster.

After graduating from Fort Fairfield High School in 1957, Keith moved to Boston, where he completed the IBM Computer Engineering and Systems Design and Programming training program and worked in that field for several years. During that time, he installed the newest IBM 360/20 series computer, the first in Boston, for a large business firm. In 1969, Keith began a successful career with Raytheon Company, eventually working his way into engineering management in the missile defense division, where he won several awards. In 1978, he graduated in Advanced Engineering Management from Harvard Business School. Always looking for a new challenge, he took early retirement from Raytheon, became a licensed commercial real estate broker and eventually became the owner of the highly respected Chas J Lowry Real Estate Agency, a career he enjoyed very much. Later, he and four partners formed Cottages Group, a residential development company. For health reasons, he retired from real estate and development in 2009.

Keith was an active civic and business leader, serving as President of the Bristol TN/VA Board of Realtors in 1992, board of directors of the United Way of Bristol VA/TN and the board of directors of the Bristol Homebuilders Association, as well as the board of the Sullivan County Planning Commission.

In 2018, Keith finished a three-year writing project, self-publishing a 282-page autobiography titled, "Autumn Reflections", a gift to his children as a history of their family.

Keith was a long-time active member of the Presbyterian church, most recently of First Presbyterian in Bristol, Tenn.

Keith is survived by his wife, Brenda Wells Foster; son, Keith William Foster; daughter, Candice Torongeau and her husband, Vincent, and step-daughter, Kellie Roberts and her husband, Sam; Godchild, Lori Dougherty and her husband, Kenneth; five grandchildren, Christopher Foster and his wife, Catherine, Lance Torongeau, Samantha Torongeau, Casey Foster and Cody Foster; two step-grandchildren, Carson Roberts and Harper Roberts; three great-grandchildren, Gracen Foster, Sophia Foster and Everett Foster and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by brothers, Kipp Foster and Walter Foster Jr. and sister, Carolyn Knowles.

Because of COVID-19, a family celebration of life was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tenn., followed by a graveside service at historic Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers were Keith W. Foster, Cody Foster, Vincent Torongeau, Christopher Foster, Kenneth Dougherty, Sam Roberts, Adam Anders and Sam Wells. Honorary pallbearers were Lance Torongeau, Casey Foster, Scott Good, Jack Wells, Adam Foster, David Foster and Grant Knowles.

Keith will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. He was compassionate, gracious and treated everyone with respect. He was known for his quick wit, sincerity and leadership. May his heavenly reward be great.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Haven of Rest in Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike , Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral services provided by:
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Brenda, the First Presbyterian Prayer Group has been praying for you all for a long time. The news of Keith was mentioned in worship yesterday.
While I know you will miss him, he is released from his earthly body. He’s now at home with the Lord. Heaven is a little closer now for you. May God bless you and keep you now and in the days ahead.
Sandra Grubbs
Friend
November 23, 2020
Love and Prayers to Brenda and all of Keith's family and friends. He will be a treasured memory in your hearts forever.
Linda Powers-Daniel
Friend
November 23, 2020
We send our heartfelt regrets. Keith was a true asset to the City of Bristol, a leader in our Association of REALTORS, and a genuine friend.
Jim & Karen Warren
November 19, 2020
Prayers and condolences for Brenda and his family. Keith was a wonderful man and very professional. Knew him in Real Estate.
Jill and Charles Brewer
Jill Brewer
Friend
November 19, 2020
So Sorry for your loss. Marie Hodge Bristol, TN
Marie Hodge
November 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Keith was such a good person, our prayers are with you and the family.
Terry Anders
November 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Keith's passing. He was a friend and a classmate. We graduated from High School, together.
Loretta Burns Boaz
Classmate
November 18, 2020