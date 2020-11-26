Bobby Fred Widner
April 19, 1942 - November 24, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Bobby Fred Widner Sr., age 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.
He was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Clyde Preston Widner and Myrtie Combs Widner and was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Lee Hash Widner; his son, Bobby Fred Widner Jr. and David Lee Widner; sister, Ellen Moore; brother, Clyde Raymond Widner.
Bobby was retired from ABF as a truck driver with many years of service. He was a member of the Grosses Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on his tractors and was a member of the Iron mountain tractor Club.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Widner; three sisters, Lois "Sis", Lorraine and Grace; three brothers, Preston, Jack and Dean; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Eller officiating. The family will have a private viewing at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Widner family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 26, 2020.