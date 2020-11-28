Menu
Willis Blevins
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1940
DIED
November 26, 2020
Willis Blevins

July 28, 1940 - November 26, 2020

MARION, Va.

Willis P. Blevins, age 80, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home in Marion.

Willis was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Earl W. and Cora Teaters Blevins and was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Vernon Blevins; his brother, Joe Allen Blevins and his faithful companion, Claxton Star Blevins.

He was a lifelong member of the Grosses Creek Baptist Church and a founding member of the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. He owned and operated Blevins Motors for over 55 years. He was a member of the American Automobile Club and former member of the Train Club in Marion. Willis loved restoring antique cars, riding his motorcycle, golf, model train building, his home, his family, his friends and his boy Claxton Star Blevins.

Survivors include his son, Roger Blevins and wife, Angie of Marion; his daughter, Angie Routh of Chilhowie; granddaughter, Victoria Jade Routh; sister, Pauline Anderson of Abingdon; brothers, Lowell Blevins and wife, Rosemary of Abingdon, Joel Blevins of Abingdon, Rocky Blevins and wife, Brook of Abingdon; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his past caregivers and his current caregivers Wanda Pickle, Amy Pappas, Wanda Halsey, Betsy Thompson, Madison Pappas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Baptist Church with Joe Parris officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services. The family asks that mask be worn, and social distancing guidelines be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department or to Grosses Creek Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Blevins family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.
Willis I will always remember how sweet you were to my family. Especially my husband. RIP prayers for the entire family!
Kristi Mason
November 27, 2020
Hugest hugs ever Angie..........you are in my thoughts and prayers.........
Toni Pattterson
November 27, 2020
Prayers to all
Debbie Blevins
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
So for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Max and Judy Jones
Friend
November 27, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss!! Praying for peace and comfort. Love and hugs
Dawn Robinson
Friend
November 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for strength and comfort.
Bob and Donna Ferguson
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sorry about the loss of my dear friend Willis. He will be with Wanda for eternity now without pain. Prayers for the family. Bob Altizer and Helen.
Bob Altizer
Friend
November 27, 2020
Roger and Angie we are so sorry for your loss of Dad. May the good Lord wrap his arms of love around all of you.
Anita Fletcher
Friend
November 26, 2020
Roger, sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. May God comfort you during this difficult time. We sure had some good times with Willis and Wanda.
Will and Mandi Vanhoozer
Friend
November 26, 2020
Roger and family, so sorry to hear about Willis. He is finally back with Wanda where he so longed to be. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Bill and Otessa Thomas
Friend
November 26, 2020
Roger we are sorry to hear about Willis You are in our prayers and thoughts and may God wrap his loving arms around you and the family at this time. If you all need anything let us know.
Grant and Pam and Justin Hqll
Friend
November 26, 2020
Roger, thinking about you and your family during this time.
November 26, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Willis' passing. May he rest in peace. Roger you and Angie and families are in our thoughts and prayers.
Helen and Glen Vernon
Family
November 26, 2020
Roger so sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family .
Amanda Sheets Alsbrook
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
Thoughts & prayers for all of you. May our Lord give you strength, peace, courage today, tomorrow and all days ahead.
Cindy Poston Blevins
Friend
November 26, 2020
Roger and Angie, sorry to hear of Willis passing. Thinking of you’ll.
Russell & Jill Brooks
Friend
November 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim Horne
Friend
November 26, 2020
Roger and Angie sorry to hear of Willis's passing. We will miss him here, but look forward to the homecoming to come. God bless the family.
Carolyn & Lawrence Holman
Friend
November 26, 2020
May the Lord bring comfort during this time. You all are in our prayers.
Jamie and Amanda Bradley
Friend
November 26, 2020
Roger and Angie , we are sorry for your loss. Willis and Wanda are together again. Thoughts and Prayers are with you all..❤ Mark and Teresa Barker
Mark/Teresa Barker
Friend
November 26, 2020
Roger, I am so sorry. My thoughts & prayers are with you ❤
Deborah Steele Evans
Friend
November 26, 2020
Willis, Bud, and Cotton were very good friends of mine, and I held them in great regards. I will miss Willis.
Dale Heath
Friend
November 26, 2020
Rest Easy with Nana now , Papaw. You will be missed each and every day. ❤
Crystal Battaglia
Family
November 26, 2020