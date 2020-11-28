Menu
Avery Caroline Halsey
2020 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 2020
DIED
November 18, 2020
Avery Caroline Halsey

March 16, 2020 - November 18, 2020

MARION, Va.

Avery Caroline Halsey, eight-month-old daughter of Ariel Galvez and Zach Halsey, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Mommom Caroline Wojciechowicz and Paige Rash Parks; uncles, Tripp Watson and Angel Velazquez; and aunt, Lydia Galvez.

Along with her parents, she is also survived by her siblings, Isaac Stamper and Amiyah Halsey; grandparents, Deborah Wojceichowicz, Juan Galvez, Tony Velazquez, and Debra Halsey and husband, Earl; great-grandfather, Henry Parks and wife, Myra; aunts and uncles, Tabitha Velazquez and Torry Perkins, Jade Tirado and Robert Tirado, Andrew Moon and Kayla Caudill, Ryan Halsey and Ashley Flanders, Mackenzie Halsey, Heather Dancy and husband, Charlie, and Nikki Crewey; cousins, Amaya "Big Mya" Epps, Kiara Tirado, Jaydin Tirado, Rylee Halsey, and Luna Moon and Achilles Moon; special friends, Stephanie Miller, and Ariana Hernandez.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Round Hill Cemetery in Marion with Pastor LaTara Cross officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will have a private visitation and service from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Halsey Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Round Hill Cemetery
, Marion, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Bill and I sent our deepest sympathy on the loss of Avery. Our thoughts and prayers to all the family.
Linda and Bill Dooley
Family
November 27, 2020
I’m going to miss holding you like this while you slept so sweetly in my arms. I love you so much my lil Avie Baby. Titi misses you so much
Taby Velazquez
Family
November 23, 2020
Aunt Niki loves you baby girl, and so does Lex, Tan, Abs, No, and Bella! Fly High Our Little Poopa! Taby prayers are with y’all and Ariel
Nicole Henderson
Friend
November 22, 2020
I would like to send my deepest sympathies to Zach & Ariel. Losing a child has got to be the worst thing a parent would have to go through. May God be with you as you journey through this most difficult and saddened time. My prayers are going up for you and your families.
Melinda Sherys
Friend
November 21, 2020
Prayers to the family God bless use all fly high sweet angel.
Johnnydoll Castro
November 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Avery. She was such a sweet baby. Prayers for you all for the days ahead. God bless and comfort you all.
Tabbetha Jennings
Friend
November 20, 2020
Let the music of the angels be the sweet sounds you here ,as you rock in heavens cradle you'll never shed another tear
Cory Dillman
Friend
November 19, 2020
Zach & Ariel,
Zach & I have you both, as well as the rest of your family, in our deepest thoughts & prayers. Much love.
Zach&Tabitha Spencer
Friend
November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
I love you and miss you Avery
November 19, 2020
WELL FIRST SENDING PRAYERS TO THE FAMILY I NEVER GOT THE CHANCE TO MEET HER IN PERSON BUT FROM ALL THE PHOTOS I SAW SHE WAS A BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL AND HAPPY ALWAYS SMILING REST IN GODS ARMS ANGEL
Tina Brown
Friend
November 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
shirley browning
November 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss she was so beautiful fly high sweetie with the angels
Venus Wojciechowicz
Family
November 19, 2020