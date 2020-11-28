Jonathan Russell Vanover
February 16, 1968 - November 25, 2020
Jonathan Russell Vanover, age 52, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Opal Vanover, of Little Prater, Va.
He is survived by his father, Terry Vanover, of Claypool Hill, Va.; mother, Deborah Viers, of Kansas City, Mo.; wife, Jennifer Adams, of Abingdon, Va.; two daughters, Anastasia Vanover of Johnson City, Tenn., and Amber (Joshua) Jones of Bristol, Va.; three grandchildren; and maternal grandmother, Myrl Clevinger of Bristol, Va.
Jonathan was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College with a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts.
There are no formal services are scheduled at this time in observance of Covid-19 restrictions.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.