Nathan Forrest Tilson
Nathan Forrest Tilson, age 59, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Nathan was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He was dedicated to God and was quick to share his faith with everyone he met. He was someone his family always looked to for advice and wisdom. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish, and generally spend time in the wonders of God's creation. He and his family are members of Mountain View Baptist Church and he came to faith at an early age at Yellow Springs Church in Meadowview, Va. He worked for the last 30 years at Hapco and served in a number of roles, including union leadership. During his time there, he made many deep and lasting friendships. Fun loving and direct by nature, the stories of the times spent with family and friends will be cherished and retold by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cody Forrest Tilson. Nathan is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Tilson Gray and husband, Eddie, of Meadowview, Va.; his wife and loving companion of 39 years, Joyce Carrier Tilson; two sons, Daniel Tilson and wife, Maria, of St. Louis, Mo. and Mark Tilson of the home; his brother, Shane Tilson and wife, Amy, and nephew Max of Reston, Va.; Mark Gray and wife, Marty, and family of Johnson City, Tenn.
Nathan will be greatly missed but his testimony of faith in God, his creator, and the impact he had on family and friends will be evident for generations to come. He leaves us with a tremendous legacy that will not be forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Mountain View Baptist Church with Sherrill Dunn officiating.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that you make donations directly to the Mountain View Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Nathan Forrest Tilson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700) and Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 26697 Old Saltworks Road in Meadowview, VA 24361.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.