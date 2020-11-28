Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ellis Edward "Ed" Dunn Jr.
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Ellis "Ed" Edward Dunn Jr.

October 20, 1946 - November 24, 2020

Ellis "Ed" Edward Dunn Jr., age 74, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Ed was a member of Abingdon Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Edward Dunn Sr. and Winona Woolwine Dunn; and sister, Linda Mumpower.

He is survived by his son, Todd Dunn and wife, Carol, of the home; daughter, Paige Bradley and husband, Larry, of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Julia McVey and husband, Sam, of Bristol, Va.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
FARRIS FUNERAL SERVICE INC.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.