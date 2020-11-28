Betty Jean Sensabaugh Carter
September 9, 1933 - November 25, 2020
Betty Jean Sensabaugh Carter went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Cambridge House in Bristol, Tennessee, after a lengthy illness.
She was born on September 9, 1933, in Clincho, Va., to Henrietta and Brice Sensabaugh. She retired from Raytheon Company after several years of dedicated service. Betty was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church where she served in several capacities. Her life was a reflection of her love for the Lord and desire to serve others.
Betty was preceded in death by her two sons, Leonard Carter Jr. and Ricky Carter; her parents; four brothers, Fred, William, Roy, and Carl Sensabaugh; and three sisters, Lorraine Barber, Helen Farris, and Shirley Preston.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Norris; son, Michael (Janice) Carter of Bristol, Tenn.; brother, Virgil Sensabaugh of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Lee Street Baptist Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. The state of Virginia limits gatherings to 25 people.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lee Street Baptist Church, 1 Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. raclarkfuneralservice.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.