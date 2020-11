Freddy Kyle BaysSeptember 25, 1938 - November 25, 2020Freddie Kyle Bays passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born September 25, 1938.He was preceded in death by his parents, Authur Frank Bays and Garnet Mae Barker Bays.He is survived by numerous relatives.Freddie's wishes are for funeral services to be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620