Marvin Gordon Bishop
November 27, 2020
Marvin Gordon Bishop, 77, of Willis, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Troy and Verna Bishop; sister, Reva Scaggs; and brothers, Nelson and Marlin Bishop.
He is survived by his sister, Zelwood Weddle and friend, Gene Vaughn; brother and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Iola Bishop, and Vera Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the Big Sand Cemetery with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Masonic Services were held by Masonic Lodge #329.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd County Rescue Squad, Station 4, P.O. Box 257, Floyd, VA 24091.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.